Arrangements have been updated for Ed Powe, who passed away in his home on Thursday, July 27, with his loving daughter, Kristie, by his side. 

Services will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church on Saturday, August 26. The church will open for seating at 10 a.m., with a memorial ceremony at 11 a.m., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at noon. A repast will immediately follow in the Parish Life Center.

To send flowers to the family of Ed Powe, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 26
Memorial Ceremony
Saturday, August 26, 2023
11:00AM-11:45AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
72 Shepherd Way
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Ceremony begins.
Aug 26
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, August 26, 2023
12:00PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
72 Shepherd Way
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins.
Aug 26
Repast Meal
Saturday, August 26, 2023
1:00PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church Parish Life Center
72 Shepherd Way
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Repast Meal begins.
Aug 26
Seating / Gathering
Saturday, August 26, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
72 Shepherd Way
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Seating / Gathering begins.
Aug 28
Interment with Military Honors
Monday, August 28, 2023
11:00AM
Camp Nelson National Cemetery
6980 Danville Rd
Nicholasville, KY 40356
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Interment with Military Honors begins.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription