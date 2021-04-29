Ed Thornton, a Frankfort native, passed away on April 16, 2021. Ed was a Franklin County High School and UK graduate. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 8, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home in Huntersville, NC. For a full obituary and to leave online condolences please visit www.KepnerFH.com.

