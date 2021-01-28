Graveside services for Edwin B. "Eddie" Tutt Jr., 84, husband of Sue Moore Tutt, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, in the Frankfort Cemetery. Tutt died Jan. 9.

