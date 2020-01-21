Edith Sigler Coomes, 85, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
Edith was the mother of Leslie Ann Hill (Wayne), Karen Lynne Coomes Aeillo (Mike) and Benjamin Coomes (Cathy); and was preceded in death by her daughter, Paula Leigh Yarbrough (David).
Born in Henderson, Kentucky, on April 7, 1934, Edith was the daughter of the late Elbert and Mildred Carroll Sigler, and the widow of Nathan Wayne Coomes.
A graduate of Holy Name Grade School and High School in Henderson, she worked as a secretary at Franklin County High School, the Frankfort Parks and Recreation Department and the Kentucky State Senate. She was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Parish.
Edith enjoyed reading, attending races at Keeneland and visiting the "gambling boat." She and her husband were stationed at Anderson Air Force base on Guam.
She also enjoyed travelling other parts of the world, including Egypt, China, Cuba and most of Europe.
Along with her children, Edith is survived by a grandson, Aaron Coomes; a sister, Mary Ruth Thompson; and two brothers, Edward Sigler and George Sigler.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Jane Hays; and a brother, Claud Sigler.
Visitation will be held at Rogers Funeral Home from at 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday with a Rosary Service at 5:30 pm. A Funeral Mass and graveside committal service will take place in Henderson on Friday.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude, Good Shepherd School Scholarship Fund or the BrightFocus Foundation.
An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.