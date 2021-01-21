LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Edith Gail Hayes Divine Carter, 93, will be noon Tuesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Carter died Wednesday at her home.  

To plant a tree in memory of Edith Carter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

