LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Edith Mae Decker Caudill, 75, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday, Aug. 18, at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Caudill died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Edith Caudill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

