Edith R. Clark, age 98, passed away September 28, 2022. Edith was born in Woodford County, Kentucky, on December 11, 1923, to the late Walter T. and Betty Redmon. 

Edith R. Clark

Edith retired from Kentucky State Police as a legal secretary in 1985 after serving over 22 years. She traveled extensively after her retirement to China, Israel, Ireland, Europe, Mexico, Canada, Egypt and the Bahamas and all of the U.S. States except for two. She was a member of Buck Run Baptist Church for 67 years.

