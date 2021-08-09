Edith Rose Lee, age 91, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, August 8, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Gary Hager officiating. Burial will follow at the Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service time.

Edith was born in Shelby County on September 21, 1929, to the late Walter Hammond and Lula Mallory Lee.

She is survived by her sons, Larry Lee and Rodney Lee; daughters, Judy Peach, Pam Hancock, Angie Mitchell (Brad); grandchildren, Lynn Lee, Mark Lee, Kelly Lee, Matthew Green, Marissa Lee, Miranda Evans, and Andrew Mitchell (Leah); and great-grandchildren, Jordan Lee, Aliyah Chadwell, and David Layne Chadwell.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Clayton Lee; and her son, David Lee.

Serving as pallbearers will be her grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to a charity of choice in Edith’s name.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription