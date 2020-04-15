Edmond L. Desmond born in Seattle Washington passed away during the early hours of Saturday April 11, 2020, at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center at the young age of 66 due to ongoing complications.
Born July 28, 1953, to Hildegard Betty Desmond and Felix W. Desmond, Ed grew up in the Renton, Washington area and graduated from Renton High School in 1971.
After high school Ed joined the U.S Navy, but was honorably discharged shortly after. In his younger years you could no doubt find him swinging away at home plate as he had a passion for baseball.
Ed loved the outdoors and later traded in his bat for a fishing pole. He loved charter boat salmon fishing in Westport, Washington. Ed traveled all over the world with his work as a Computer Systems Analyst/Programmer and finally settled in the East Coast in 1996.
In his free time, he loved to cook and grilling was his expertise. He was selfless and always willing to lend a helping hand — he will be greatly missed by family and friends!
He is survived by his wife, Beverly S. Desmond; son, Charles Desmond; daughter, Elizabeth Desmond; his four grandchildren; brothers, John Desmond and Scott Desmond; nieces and nephews; and many friends.
There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.