Services for Edmund Coleman “Macky” Hagy, 76, widower of Phyliss Kaye Hagy, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. The family would like to invite everyone to attend a reception following the burial at the Family Worship Center, 1053 Frankfort Road, Lawrenceburg. Hagy died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Edmund Hagy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

