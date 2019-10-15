Services for Edna Atha Quire, 101, will be 3 p.m. Monday at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Monday at the church. Harrod Brothers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Quire died Thursday.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription