LAWRENCEBURG — A private service for Edna Gladys "Dot" Baxter, 93, will be at Gash Memorial Chapel. Private burial will be at Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Baxter died Thursday.
 
To plant a tree in memory of Edna Baxter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

