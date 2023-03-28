Edna Irene Williams Brown was born to Gray and Edith Wardell Williams on December 21, 1938, in Logan County, Kentucky. She passed away on March 27, 2023, in Franklin County, Kentucky, where she and her late husband, David W. Brown, made their home.

She is survived by one sister, Earlene Parsons; and preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred Hallman, Linda Allen; along with a daughter-in-law, Sherry Brown.  

