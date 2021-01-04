A graveside service for Edna Kelley White, 88, widow of Jack White, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Rose Crest Cemetery in Versailles. Online condolences may be expressed at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. White died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Edna White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

