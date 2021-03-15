Koenig, Edna 2.jpeg

Edna Koenig

Koenig, Edna Bien, 92, of Bardstown, Frankfort, and Cincinnati, passed away on the 14th of March, 2021.

Edna was a member of St. Joseph parish in Bardstown and of Good Shepherd Church in Frankfort, KY, for 52 years. At Good Shepherd, she volunteered for over 30 years with the St. Vincent de Paul store and was a member of the Altar Society.

Edna raised six children to adulthood. In 1975, as the youngest graduated from high school, Edna graduated as a registered nurse, working briefly at Kings Daughters Hospital in Frankfort. She volunteered with the American Red Cross and served on the local Board of Directors.

Her husband, George Koenig, predeceased her, as well as her parents, Nicholas and Edna Bien.

She is survived by her six children, Joseph Koenig and Patricia Hagan (Fred) of Bardstown, Kathleen ‘Taffy’ Federle (Philip) of Seattle, WA, Marilyn Nais Cook of Cumming, GA, George Thomas Koenig (Pam) of Louisville; and Theresa Tanner (Barry) of Harrogate, TN. She is survived by twelve grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Her funeral service will be held at Good Shepherd Church in Frankfort on Friday, March 19th, at noon. Facial covering and social distancing protocols will be followed.

Edna chose cremation with her ashes being interred in Frankfort Cemetery following the service. Rogers Funeral Home in Frankfort is coordinating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, Frankfort, KY.

