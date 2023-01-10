Edna Ruth Brown Quire, 68, passed away on January 9, 2023. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 11 a.m. Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. Mike Colston officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday. 

Quire, Edna PIC.jpeg

Edna Quire

Edna Ruth Brown Quire was born in New Albany, Indiana, on April 14, 1954, to the late Stephen Jett Brown and Martha Roberta Bondurant Brown. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church.

