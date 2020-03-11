A gathering of family and friends for Edward Allen Frye Sr., 78, will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, followed by a celebration of Ed’s life at 4 p.m. A private burial will be at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Frye died Thursday.

 

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Frye, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

