Edward Allen Frye Sr., 78, of Frankfort, went to be with the Lord Thursday March 5. Ed was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, to Dolphus and Josephine Barker Frye.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Jenny Frye; and a niece, Patty Jo Bryant.
Ed is survived by his sister, Delphia Bryant (Norman) of Frankfort; and his children, Edward Frye Jr. (Carol Wilson), Salvisa; Sterling Frye (Lisa), Frankfort; Kevin Frye (Stephanie), Frankfort; and James Frye (Patricia), Vero Beach, Florida; Michael Goatley (Alli), Louisville; Whitney Hardyman, Lexington; and Haley Frye, Bogalusa, Louisiana; his grandchildren, Jessica, Greg, Sara, Serena, Savanna, Sydne, Braxton, Bruce, Solomon, Ellie, Zoey and Cassidy; and two great-grandchildren.
Ed worked for the state of Kentucky for 33 years. Growing up, he worked on his family’s farm, and throughout his adult life, he loved building and driving drag racing cars, particularly Mopar. His passing has left an emptiness in all of our hearts.
Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, followed by a Celebration of Ed’s life at 4 p.m. with Todd Lester officiating. Ed will be privately laid to rest at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial tributes may be made in his honor to The Russell Home, 510 S. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32809.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
