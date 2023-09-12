Edward George Councill III, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, September 6, in Hospice care, with his family surrounding him.

Mr. Councill was born in Richmond, Virginia, on March 26, 1941, to the late Edward and Evelyn Councill. He was co-founder of Canoe Kentucky with his late wife, Bess Councill. Ed loved the outdoors and sharing it with anyone who would dare for new adventures. 

Ed Councill picture.jpeg

Edward Councill III
