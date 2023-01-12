Edward Earl Eastman, 69, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. A native of Frankfort, he was born on August 18, 1953, to the late Noah “Willard” and Audrey Shelton Eastman.

Eastman Pic.jpeg

Edward Eastman

Edward retired from manufacturing with Toyota. After his retirement he enjoyed working as court security for both Franklin and Anderson counties, and as a sales associate for a local hardware store.

Service information

Jan 15
Gathering of Family and Friends
Sunday, January 15, 2023
1:00PM-4:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
