Services for Edward “Ed” Coffey, 67, are 10 a.m. Monday at Harrod Brothers. Visitation is from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.harrodbrothers.com Coffey died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Coffey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

