Edward “Ed” Holt Southworth, 82, husband of Barbara Southworth, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, at his home in Millville. He was born June 18, 1940, in Woodford County, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Warren Edward and Ruth Elizabeth Hullette Southworth. 

Ed Southworth MP.jpeg

Edward “Ed” Holt Southworth

Ed worked as the Communications Specialist for the Governor’s Office, served many years on the Woodford County EMS, and was the Electrical Inspector for Woodford County.

To send flowers to the family of Edward "Ed" Southworth , please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 29
Visitation
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home
161 Broadway
Versailles, KY 40383
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 29
Service
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
1:00PM
Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home
161 Broadway
Versailles, KY 40383
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription