Services for Edward "Eddy" Devers, 52, son of Rosetta Mickie McDowell, were Tuesday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Devers died Thursday, Jan. 20, at UK Hospice Care.

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Devers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

