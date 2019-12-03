Services for Edward Franklin Goins Jr., 78, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be at the church from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday. Online condolences may be made at www.harrodbrothers.com. Goins died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Goins, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription