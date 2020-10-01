LAWRENCEBURG — Arrangements for Edward L. Buntain, 78, husband of Nina M. Sutherland Buntain,are pending at Arrangements Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Cremation was chosen. Buntain died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Buntain as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

