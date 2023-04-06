LAWRENCEBURG – Graveside services for Edward Logan Ruggles Sr., 97, husband of Doris Poole Ruggles, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, April 10, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Ruggles died Thursday, April 6, at Heritage Hall in Lawrenceburg.
