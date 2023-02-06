Edward Marshall Thompson

Edward Marshall Thompson

Edward Marshall Thompson, age 77, passed away February 3, 2023.

Tinkerer, potter, poet, banjo player, porch conversationalist, philosopher, proud father and humorist, he never met a garden or rock that didn't inspire him or a person that didn't interest him. Marshall saw what was real in each and every one of us. Known for his quick wit and unforgettable one-liners, Marshall was a reassuring and open door for anyone who found themselves in his generous presence. In his own way he touched the lives of many in his community and a plethora of kindred spirits he found along the way, he left an impression that will never be forgotten. Marshall was constantly challenging norms around Frankfort with an inquisitive and broad worldview.

