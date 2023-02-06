Edward Marshall Thompson, age 77, passed away February 3, 2023.
Tinkerer, potter, poet, banjo player, porch conversationalist, philosopher, proud father and humorist, he never met a garden or rock that didn't inspire him or a person that didn't interest him. Marshall saw what was real in each and every one of us. Known for his quick wit and unforgettable one-liners, Marshall was a reassuring and open door for anyone who found themselves in his generous presence. In his own way he touched the lives of many in his community and a plethora of kindred spirits he found along the way, he left an impression that will never be forgotten. Marshall was constantly challenging norms around Frankfort with an inquisitive and broad worldview.
He was a resourceful and gifted dreamer, an avid collector of anything that might be useful on another day, he was creative and ingenious in his own particular way.
A graduate of Franklin County High School, a member of the United States Marine Corp during the Vietnam war, Marshall went on to graduate from Hastings college with a degree in literature. Upon his return home to Kentucky, Marshall headed to Monterey where he joined a collection of artists and dreamers, quilt-makers, potters, candlestick makers, musicians, poets and hand-press publishers, a community he helped build and hold together for a lifetime.
He is survived by the love of his life, Mary Payne Coblin; and her children, Price (Emily) and Laura Lindsay (Kingsley); his five sons, Clay (Kim), Raymond (Bridgette), Karl (Kaley), Chad (Kristin), Benjamin (Jessica); and grandchildren, Zachary, Kingsley, Kate, Tallulah, Aubrey, Sadie, Fisher, Will, Addie, Alice, Marina, Eli, Emily, Krosby, Griffin and River, along with the countless people he adopted along the way. Preceding him in death are his parents, Cornelia and Edward; his sister, Kay; and his daughter, Kate Willow Thompson.
There will be a celebration of his life in the coming spring/summer.
To plant a tree in memory of Edward Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.