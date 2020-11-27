Private services will be held for Edward Johnson Mitchell, 83, husband of Linda Purvis Mitchell. Online condolences may be made at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Mitchell died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Mitchell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

