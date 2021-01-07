Effie May Baker died late Tuesday, Jan. 5. She resided in Frankfort and was the daughter of George & Cleo Baker along with several siblings, including Ellis Baker, Denver Baker, Homer Baker, Opal Jackson and Sarah Edge.

She has two surviving brothers, Allen Baker and Matthew Baker; a niece, Marla Bentley; and a nephew, Billy Edge.

A funeral service will be held at Rogers Funeral Home on Monday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. with visitation preceding at 9 a.m. Burial will be in Green Hill Cemetery.

An online tribute is available at rogersfrankfort.com.

