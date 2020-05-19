SHELBYVILLE — Funeral services for Effie Gordon, 75, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home in Shelbyville. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Bagdad Cemetery. Attendance is by invitation only. Social distancing will be required and the wearing of masks is recommended and strongly encouraged. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society, 1640 Lyndon Farm Court, No. 104, Louisville, KY 40223. Online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com. Gordon died Sunday at Hanover Nursing Center in Hanover, Indiana.

To plant a tree in memory of Effie Gordon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

