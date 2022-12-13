Friends and family of Elaina Quinn Mammen, 19, will gather from 4-5 p.m. on Saturday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Immediately following the gathering will be a celebration of life service at 5 p.m. A meal will follow the service at Clark Legacy Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crime Stoppers or Franklin County Humane Society. Mammen died tragically Saturday after being a victim of gun violence.  

