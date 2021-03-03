Elaine Penn passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 9,2021, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Todd Lester officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time. 

Penn, Elaine pic.jpg

Elaine Penn

Elaine was born in Berea Kentucky on June 21, 1956, to the late Charlie Price and Norma Asher Floyd. She graduated from Rockcastle County High School and Eastern Kentucky University. She loved teaching children and retired from Bondurant Middle School.

She will be remembered as Nan by her grandchildren Carson T. Coleman, Hagyn C. Coleman and Brason Coleman and loving wife to her husband.

She is survived by husband, Gary D. Penn; Children, Jack L. Coleman III and Jaqueline Coleman; and siblings, Danny R. Price, Ricky Price, Joan F. Denny and Marilyn Douglas.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Norma Asher Floyd (2021), and father, Charlie G. Price (1989).

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Elaine Penn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription