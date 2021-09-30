Elbert Gene Hinds.jpg

Elbert Gene Hinds

Mr. Elbert Gene Hinds, age 88, of Dupont, Indiana, died on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at his home. Retired director of commercial development at Frankfort.

Celebration of life, October 3, from 2-4 p.m. at the Dupont United Methodist Church in Dupont, Indiana, arrangements by the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centres of Madison and Hanover. Online condolences, www.morgan-nay.com.

