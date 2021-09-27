Arrangements for Elbert Gene Hinds, 88, of Dupont, Indiana, will be announced by the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centres of Madison and Hanover. Hinds died Sept. 21.

To plant a tree in memory of Elbert Hinds as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

