Eldred Williams Melton, age 94, passed away at home on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Services will be held at Pilot Baptist Church in Eubank, Kentucky, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Bro. Ira Linville officiating. Burial will follow at Pilot Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023, and from noon until 1 p.m. service time on Tuesday at Pilot Baptist Church.  

Eldred Melton Picture.jpeg

Eldred Melton

Mrs. Melton was born in Waynesburg, Kentucky, on July 31, 1928, to the late David S. Williams and Celestia Smith Williams. She was an educator and retired as the Executive Director of the Kentucky Heritage Commission. She enjoyed studying genealogy, which led her to publish a book, “Marriages of Casey County.”

