Eleanor Delano Anglin Jones, 81, wife of Johnnie “Doug” Jones, was called home to her Heavenly Father after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 25, 2022, surrounded by her family. Eleanor was born on November 5, 1940, to the late Stanley and Hazel Anglin. She retired from state government.  

Eleanor Delano Anglin Jones

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Mark (Kenny Ashcraft) Jones, Louisville, and Angela (Michael) Dickerson, Frankfort; her siblings, Penny (Jimmy) Harrod, Jimmy (Connie) Anglin, Dale (Johnny) Vest, John Barry (Debbie) Anglin, Missy (Wayne) Tracy and Ronnie (Benita) Anglin; and her grandchildren, Brandon Phillips and Kaela (Randall) Howard.  

