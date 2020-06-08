WADDY — No services for Eliza Hope Green, infant daughter of Devin and Megan Green, are planned. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. She died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Eliza Green as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

