Elizabeth A. May, 82, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021. The widow of Mr. William “Bill” H. May, Elizabeth was born October 5, 1938, to the late Leonard and Violet Smith Hulette in Frankfort, Kentucky. 

She is survived by her children, Judy (David) Walker, Angela (Tim) McKinney, Gary (Jackie) May, William “Bill” (Linda) May Jr., and James (Tina) May, all of Frankfort; her sister, Bernice Tracy of Frankfort; 9 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.  

In addition to her beloved husband, Bill, Elizabeth was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Rogers; and brothers, Leonard Hulette Jr., Odell Hulette, and Clyde Hulette.  

Services will be private at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, Frankfort, with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Frankfort, Kentucky. Serving as Pallbearers will be Gary William May, Beth McKinney, Gary May, Tim McKinney, James May, and William "Bill" May Jr.  

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Memorial Contributions be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1733 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington, KY 40504. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription