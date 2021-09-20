Elizabeth Tutt.jpg

Elizabeth Ann "Beth" Tutt

A Celebration of the Life for Beth Tutt, 52, will be held Thursday 1 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Beth departed this life on Sept. 18, 2021, to spend the next Phase of her life with her Lord and Savior, Jesus, in heaven. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. She will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Jon Sutphin will officiate.

Beth is survived by her loving mother, Ruby Rachel Daniels; and her husband, Jim; her loving father, James A. Tutt, Sr. and his wife Janet; her children, Brandon (Brittani), Jonathan Corey Sanderson and Shelby Elizabeth Sanderson (Alex); Stepbrother, Stephen Daniels (Karen); and stepsister, Catherine Cyboron (Noah); two beautiful grandchildren that she loved and adored, Avalon, 2, and Vladimir, 17 months. She is also survived by a brother, James A. Tutt, Jr. (Karen); and sister, Kimberly Semones (Herb). Beth also leaves a loving and caring fiancé, David Chin.

Beth graduated from FCHS and attended Murray State University for three years before graduating from Ky. State. She worked for the Cabinet for Health Services 27 years as an expert in the collection and analyst of health data. She is a member of Capital City Christian Church.

Beth was a loving and caring person all of her life and always saw the good in everyone. She was always there for those in need. Her tender heart and soft caring ways will be forever missed by all who knew her. 

Beth loved her family and loved spending time with them, especially her two grandchildren, who knew her as Nana.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Sanderson, Corey Sanderson, Alex Dovah, James A Tutt, Aaron Tutt and Andrew Tutt.

Service information

Sep 23
Visitation
Thursday, September 23, 2021
11:00AM-1:00PM
Lecompte-Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home
1725 Louisville Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Sep 23
Funeral Services
Thursday, September 23, 2021
1:00PM
Lecompte-Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home
1725 Louisville Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
