Elizabeth Ann Perry

Elizabeth Ann Burklow Perry, 67, wife of David Perry, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021, at her home. Beth was born June 3, 1953, in Henderson, KY, to Joan S. (Whitenack) Burklow and the late David B. Burklow.
She was a US Air Force Veteran; a graduate of The University of Kentucky; and was a Licensed Clinical Social Worker.
Along with her husband and mother, she is survived by her brother, Chuck Burklow; nephew, David (Tina) Burklow of Sapulpa, OK; and numerous cousins.
Services will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday, January 23, at Clays Mill Road Baptist Church, 3000 Clays Mill Road, Lexington, KY 40503. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday at the church. Burial at a later date will be at Camp Nelson National Cemetery.
Contributions are suggested to Clays Mill Road Baptist Church, 1220 Brannon Road, Nicholasville, KY 40356.
Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Road is in charge of arrangements.
