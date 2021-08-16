Elizabeth “Betty” Cook Bridges, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Services will be held at Old Cedar Baptist Church at 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 22, 2021. Visitation will be held at Old Cedar Baptist Church from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Betty was born in Eddyville, Kentucky on January 2, 1936, to the late Harry and Elizabeth Cook. She retired from Kentucky State Government Department of Human Resources after serving many years as an administrative specialist.

Betty resided in the Pleasant Meadows Assisted Living, where she enjoyed being active and spending time with her friends. Throughout life, Betty loved music, especially singing in church and playing guitar.

She is survived by her daughters, Susan Church and Diane Novak (Richard); grandchildren, Amanda Greer McCulloch (Cain), Abigail Greer (Jason Guffey), Jennifer Novak Hurtubise (James), and Lindsey Novak; and great-grandchildren, Nakhia Morgan, Mia Greer, Arya Guffey, Chance Hurtubise, and Cooper Hurtubise.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

