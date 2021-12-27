Elizabeth Dawn Johnson, 14, of Shelbyville, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021, in Frankfort. She was a freshman at Shelby County High School where she had been involved in the R.O.T.C.
She loved spending time with her dad boat-riding, as well as wakeboarding. She enjoyed crocheting, drawing, watching movies (especially horror movies) and baking. She loved “going fast,” especially while 4-wheeling and making Tik Tok videos with her mom.
She loved spending time with her “Mamaw” visiting people at the Masonic Home, cleaning off graves and going to yard sales. She enjoyed spending time with her dogs, Jax, Macho, Frank, Mya and her guinea pig, Peanut. Though Elizabeth was a bit of a worrier (especially about getting in trouble), it has been said that Elizabeth was truly a selfless person — as now can be seen in her being an organ donor.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Jerry and Sherry Donoho, James Davenport, Edgar and Joan Johnson and Bob Vanlandingham.
She is survived by her father, Randall Edgar Johnson (Kelley) of Shelbyville; her mother, Kristin Dawn Chandler (Joe Shoushani) of Shelbyville; her grandparents, Mark and Marcy Chandler of Shelbyville, Rodney and Cathleen Johnson of Shelbyville, and Ronald and Janet Goins of Frankfort; her great-grandparents, Roger and Doris Chandler of Shelbyville and Barbara Vanlandingham of Loveland, OH; her stepsisters, Mia Shoushani of Louisville, and Layla Shoushani of Shelbyville; her uncle, Bryan Johnson of Shelbyville; her aunts, Amanda Casey (John) of Cropper, Emily Chandler of Shelbyville, Madison Chandler of Shelbyville, Krista Sawyer (John) of Frankfort; and many other cousins, great-aunts and great-uncles.
Funeral services will be noon Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Monday, December 27, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Bryan Johnson, John Casey, John Sawyer, Michael Perry, John Chia, and Austin Roman.
Honorary Pallbearers: Peyton Woods, Mia Shoushani, Layhla Shoushani, Anna Sawyer, Claire Sawyer, and the Crazy Cousin Crew.
The family requests that everyone entering the funeral home chapel to wear a face covering.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Shelby County Humane Society or the Kentucky Humane Society.
To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
