Services for Elizabeth Evelyn Sayre, 88, will be 12:30 p.m. Friday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.ljtfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Sayre as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

