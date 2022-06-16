Services for Evelyn Sayre, 88, Frankfort, were held Friday 12:30 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home, with burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Evelyn died Monday at her home.

Sayre1.jpg

Evelyn Sayre

A native of Millville, she was a homemaker and babysitter who loved sewing, crocheting and crafting. She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene where she taught Vacation Bible School and Sunday School. She had a special love for her dogs.

Evelyn was the daughter of the late Ora and Virginia Blankenship Sebree and was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert D. Sayre Jr.

Survivors include her daughter, Sharon (Billy) Knox, North Carolina; sons, Mark, Steve and David (Lottie) Sayre, Frankfort; sister, Ethel Reeves, Lexington; grandchildren, Michael Sayre, Christine Sayre, Daniel Snow, Sean Snow, Derek Snow, David P. Sayre, Samantha Harris, Jessica Wilson and Emily Wilson; 12 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers were David G. Sayre, Michael Sayre, David P. Sayre, Mark Sayre, Billy Knox and David Leonard.

LeCompte Johnson Taylor is handling arrangements, please visit our website to leave the family messages of condolences.

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Sayre as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription