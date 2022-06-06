Elizabeth “Libby” Bickers, age 85, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Graveside services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Tim Martinez officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Lovingly known as “Libby” to most, she was born in Frankfort on April 1, 1937, to the late Raymond Riddle and Mary Lee Settle Riddle. She retired from Kentucky State Government Finance Cabinet after serving 20 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed tending to her yard. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her children, Gary Riddle (Connie), Raymond Bickers (Julie), Sis Bickers, Bobby Bickers and Cathy Moore. She was also blessed with eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings.

Serving as pallbearers will be Terry Collins, Joe Riddle, William Bickers, Kelly Moore, Derrick King and Jacob Campbell. Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Riddle and Ryan Riddle.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription