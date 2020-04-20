Elizabeth Ann “Libby” Sweasy Hellard, age 84, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Private services will be held.
Mrs. Hellard was born in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, on March 19, 1936, to the late Kelly and Celesta B. Thomas Sweasy. She worked as a clerk at Sweasy Market, but mostly found joy being a mother to her wonderful children.
In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, cooking, and spending time outdoors, especially at Cumberland Falls with her beloved husband. Most of all, she loved caring for her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, George A. Hellard; son, George Hellard Jr. (Wanda); son-in-law, Richard Smith; grandchildren, Faith Hellard, Rachel Hellard-Keith (Estill) and Celesta Mae Smith (Gary Cox); great-grandchildren, George Alexander Keith, Samya Keith, Zoey Cox, Richard Cox, Riley Cox and Lucas Cox.
She was also blessed with many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins, friends, neighbors, her pastor and his family, and her church family at Gospel Life Community Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Phyllis Renee` Hellard-Smith; and siblings, Kelly Sweasy Jr., Forest Sweasy (Carol Bryan), Carrol Sweasy (Debbie), Billy Sweasy (Pam), Davis Sweasy (Purita), and Mary Lou Morris (W.T.).
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Gospel Life Community Church, 830 Shadrick Ferry Road, Frankfort, KY 40601.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
