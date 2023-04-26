We are saddened to announce the passing of Elizabeth "Libby" Fincel Ross, who joined her beloved husband, John McDowell Ross, in peaceful repose on Monday, April 24, 2023. She was 88 years old. Born December 26, 1934, in Frankfort, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Clayton and Clara Fincel.

Libby was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt.

