Elizabeth Mae Robinson Goodlett, 61, wife of 42 years to Steve Goodlett, of Lawrenceburg, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at her residence.
She was born in Lexington to the late William and Eunice Mae Drury Robinson. Beth was a member at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and graduate of Washington County High School. She worked for 22 years for the Commonwealth of KY, most recently as the Division Director for Contract Management Division within the Finance Cabinet, Office of Procurement Services.
Along with her husband, she is survived by two sons, Stephen Kyle Goodlett and Dustin Ryan (Emily) Goodlett, both of Lawrenceburg; three sisters, Barbara (Bill) Morgan, Washington County, Alice Hudson, Lawrenceburg, and Nancy Faye Robinson, Frankfort; five grandchildren, Brooklyn, Gavin, Catherine, Cameron and Carson; friends, Marie Grimes, Courtney Yates, Missy Morber Judy Bowers; her special friends from work; and several nieces and nephews.
Beth was preceded in death by a sister, Becky Sea and brother, Billy Robinson.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Gash Memorial Chapel with Bro. Will Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday and from 11-1 p.m. on Saturday prior to the service.
Casket bearers will be Douglas Hudson, Seth Goodlett, David Lloyd, Lonnie Grimes, William Morber, Rick Bowers, Aaron Newton and James Lambert.
Memorial contributions are suggested to American Cancer Society, 1640 Lyndon Farm Court #104, Louisville, KY 40223.