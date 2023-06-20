Services for Elizabeth Marie Sizemore, 76, were Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, Frankfort. Entombment followed at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Frankfort. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Sizemore died Monday, June 19, 2023.
Service information
Jun 22
Funeral Service
Thursday, June 22, 2023
11:00AM-12:00PM
11:00AM-12:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Jun 22
Visitation
Thursday, June 22, 2023
9:00AM-11:00AM
9:00AM-11:00AM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 22
Entombment
Thursday, June 22, 2023
12:00PM-12:30PM
12:00PM-12:30PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Guaranteed delivery before the Entombment begins.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Mystery solved? Wembanyama listed at 7-foot-4, but check back later in September
- Nebraska pitcher Jordy Bahl was homesick from the start at Oklahoma
- Colombia beats Germany for the first time to deepen Euro 2024 host team's sense of angst
- Romelu Lukaku scores twice as Belgium beats Estonia 3-0 in European qualifying
- Heavy rain, flooded playing surface forces long delay during European soccer qualifier in Scotland
- As draft and free agency loom, Pat Riley's eyes remain on the main thing
- Guardians starter Triston McKenzie shut down with sprained elbow ligament
- Girgensons returns to the Sabres for a 10th season after signing a 1-year, $2.5 million contract
Most Popular
Articles
- FPD: Murder and attempted suicide occurred early Friday morning
- Local massage therapist accused of inappropriate touching, taking nude photos
- O'Bryan named assistant principal at Woodford County High School
- Benjamin Taylor Cowherd
- Purvis accepts plea deal; murder charge amended to second-degree manslaughter
- Marvin ‘Gene’ Strong Jr.
- Marvin Eugene Strong Jr.
- Tuesday blaze damages Bridgeport Christian Church
- Anthony Goodman
- Franklin Circuit Court indictments (June 13)
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Letter: Media are not reporting the news fairly (14)
- Jim Waters: Should a state of emergency be declared on Kentucky's education system? (12)
- Letter: Congress needs to do something about the gun problem (12)
- Frankfort city manager resigns (9)
- Editorial: City manager revolving door still in motion (9)
- Guest columnist: Educational freedom will bring brighter future to Ky. (9)
- Monroe, Peavler named joint interim city managers (8)
- Letter: 'Bring a serving of humility to our tables' (8)
- Buffalo Trace, UK HealthCare partner for Fathers of Frankfort mentorship program (8)
- Kentucky State names new president (7)
- Guest columnist: Could the EPA break America's power grid? (6)
- Guest columnist: Biting the hands that feed (5)
- Local massage therapist accused of inappropriate touching, taking nude photos (5)
- FPD: Teen admitted to shooting gun in backyard (5)
- Guest columnist: Biden's war on affordable energy (5)
- Al Cross: Cameron, other pols should shut up about Trump's case (4)
- Letter: 'Reasonable liberty for Republicans' (4)
- Letter: A tribute to Tina Turner (4)
- You Asked: Is Buffalo Trace Distillery on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail®? (4)
- CARTOON: There goes another city manager (4)
- Capital Expo festivities begin with carnival Thursday (4)
- Guest columnist: Old Glory still lives (4)
- Letter: 'Kentucky produces fewer doctors, nurses than most states' (4)
- London man facing felony charge for stealing cigarette (3)
- Editorial: Remote worker relocation program an innovative idea (3)
- Letter: The debt ceiling needs to go (3)
- DFI searching for next executive director (3)
- Guest columnist: Enjoy your stuff, but be prepared to let it go (3)
- Letter: Guthrie aims to bring clarity to healthcare prices (3)
- Guest columnist: This is why we celebrate Juneteenth (3)
- Guest columnist: The existential threat (3)
- Guest columnist: Make sure that is really what you want (3)
- Guest columnist: Take the picture (3)
- CARTOON: Funnel cake's triumphant return (3)
- Letter: McCarty's refusal to raise debt limit will raise debt (3)
- Three generations of one family earn GEDs at Thorn Hill's graduation ceremony (3)
- Residents concerned about Slickway Branch flooding, U.S. 421 rezoning, development (3)
- Guest columnist: Bill will make drugs more expensive in Kentucky (3)
- Guest columnist: Honor survivors, lives lost to gun violence (3)
- Capital Expo returns to the delight of longtime fans and newcomers (2)
- FCS, sheriff's office OK agreement to put school resource officers in each building (2)
- Letter: 'They preyed on women because they could get away with it' (2)
- City, county meet to discuss E911 funding (2)
- Cecil, Vasudevan appointed KCDC board (2)
- Editorial: SJ looking for unsung heroes to honor (2)
- CARTOON: When does welfare of horses win the race? (2)
- Guest columnist: Cost of Medicaid cuts are dangerous to working class Ky. families (2)
- PHOTO: The Academy holds graduation ceremony (2)
- Guest columnist: When will the Louisville mayor listen to us? (2)
- City commission starts planning for future without Hagg (2)
- Guest columnist: Comer, GOP willing to risk default (2)
- FPD: Murder and attempted suicide occurred early Friday morning (1)
- Engine House Coffee brewing with an extra shot of history (1)
- Editorial: Be responsible while enjoying Franklin County's waterways (1)
- Guest columnist: 'In lieu of tax payments' contribution a big deal for Frankfort (1)
- Simon House services to close (1)
- Guest columnist: Is sports betting good for Kentucky? (1)
- Moms Demand Action host remembrance rally (1)
- Flock system forums set for Thursday (1)
- Local man charged after allegedly hitting girlfriend while she was driving (1)
- Amye Bensenhaver: 'Cameron's dream of secrecy is likely to become Ky.'s nightmare' (1)
- Celebrating fresh food in South Frankfort (1)
- Mooooo-vin’ on up: Franklin County Dairy Show marks 26 years (1)
- Montana officials downplay first-of-its-kind climate trial (1)
- CARTOON: Passing the KSU presidential baton (1)
- Death of 8-year-old girl in Border Patrol custody highlights challenges providing medical care (1)
- City, county agencies, nonprofits, receive $2.7 million boost (1)
- CARTOON: Detected in Kentucky (1)
- Transit center site excavation, foundation work to start this week (1)
- Capital Expo returns June 2-3 (1)
- Elmore named principal at Frankfort High (1)
- GOP nominee stresses values in campaign pitch in Kentucky gubernatorial campaign (1)
- Franklin County High inducts five into its Hall of Fame (1)
- Editorial: New K-State president deserves a chance to fix university's problems (1)
- Driver who fired shots into truck on I-64 takes plea deal (1)
- Community celebrates Juneteenth with Family Fun Day at Lakeview Park (1)
- CARTOON: Cameron speaks out about open records (1)
- Officers stop wrong-way driver on I-64 (1)
- State seeking proposals to expand EV charging network (1)
- Should the City of Frankfort change from a city manager to a mayor-council form of government? (1)
- Franklin County's jobless rate fell in April (1)
- Saving history: Former Frankfort resident restoring Col. Orlando Brown summer house in Thorn Hill (1)
- City to hold solid waste 'cleanup week' next week (1)
- FCSO: Hidden camera helps nab alleged sexual offender (1)
- Democratic governor in Kentucky pushes back against GOP opponent's criticism on crime issues (1)
- Breonna Taylor supporters launch campaign against GOP gubernatorial nominee in Kentucky (1)
- FPD: Cameras allegedly catch man breaking into business, stealing items (1)
- Do you agree with the city commission's decision to make Penny Peavler and Jason Monroe interim co-city managers? (1)
- William Cofield High graduates 97 (1)
- Capital City Bourbon Brawl takes over Thorn Hill Education Center (1)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.