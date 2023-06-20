Services for Elizabeth Marie Sizemore, 76, were Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, Frankfort. Entombment followed at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Frankfort. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Sizemore died Monday, June 19, 2023.

To send flowers to the family of Elizabeth Sizemore, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 22
Funeral Service
Thursday, June 22, 2023
11:00AM-12:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Jun 22
Visitation
Thursday, June 22, 2023
9:00AM-11:00AM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 22
Entombment
Thursday, June 22, 2023
12:00PM-12:30PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Entombment begins.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription