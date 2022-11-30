LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Elizabeth McMurry Bryant, 99, will be 6 p.m. Saturday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 3 p.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Bryant died Wednesday, Nov. 30.

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Bryant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription